The process of reconciliation is key to reform, Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) explained during a conversation on Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday.

Brecheen, a member of the Budget Committee, explained that this process is key in delivering the vision of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I think it’s an incredible committee, and for this next Congress, that’s going to be extremely important because of this little process called reconciliation. Just that, you know that way of saying, it only takes 50 votes, not 60 votes, to get something passed. … it helps be able to reduce deficits if we utilize it the right way. … The House and the Senate Budget Committees are really important if we’re going to be able to deliver on the DOGE. It has so much fanfare with Elon and Vivek talking about it,” he said.

“If we’re gonna have the opportunity to deliver on real sizable spending cuts, it’s gonna be to reconciliation,” Brecheen explained, noting that he has expressed to both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy the importance of the reconciliation process.

“Why I have been engaging both of them as they came to the hill and tried to continue dialog through channels, is because I am greatly concerned that what they’re going to do won’t happen if they don’t understand reconciliation is the only game in town,” he said.

“With the mandate, the enthusiasm, how important the first 100 days is, and reconciliation is that nice way of saying it only takes 50 votes, not 60 — we have 53 United States voters — it only takes 50 votes in reconciliation. Everyone’s going to put pressure on to do the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act extension, and we do need to make sure that the 2017 tax levels remain in place for families. But it’s not going far enough just to cut taxes when we’ve lost 25 percent of the dollar value in the average family member’s pocket since January of 2020,” he said, emphasizing the importance of stopping the devaluation of the currency.

“That’s why we’re going to get serious about making sure Elon is the next — the enthusiasm they’ve built, if it is going to have a chance to be executed — the next 30 to 60 days start, February timeframe, reconciliation, some of us are saying to them over and over and to those that would work under them, you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared to get it done, reconciliation,” the congressman added.

