The Village People are slated to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next week, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley announced during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We created an inaugural committee, which is very similar to the convention committee that we did,” Whatley said, expressing the excitement the RNC has to be involved in the inauguration as well, describing it as a “celebration.”

“Look, this is going to be a celebration, you know. It’s not just a celebration for America, but it’s of America, you know, and the America that we’re going to see,” he said before name-dropping some of the big performers.

“And I’m not surprised that we’re starting to see, you know, a lot of folks like Carrie Underwood and you know, The Village People and others, you know, want to come in,” he said as host Mike Slater interjected.

“I haven’t heard anything about The Village People,” he said as Whatley responded, “Yes, sir, we’re fully expecting a — the YMCA” — Trump’s rally song that has generated his iconic dance moves.

“I feel like you said something you’re not supposed to say,” Slater said, still in disbelief. “I haven’t heard a single thing about The Village People. You’re telling me The Village People will be at the thing, at the inauguration?”

“We’re making news today,” Whatley said, adding, “I think we got the whole band.”

“That is pretty awesome. … That is pretty cool. How do you make that happen? How does that phone call go?” Slater inquired.

Whatley said “it goes back to the President having a vision and having a team that can put it together.”

“But they’re excited to play,” the chairman added.

