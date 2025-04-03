“Things can’t change and stay the same,” Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

“We have this very instant gratification mindset,” host Mike Slater said during the Thursday discussion following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement.

“It’s just an American mindset, like, immediately. It must work immediately. Literally some guy called in and said, my stock market, you know, I lost $100,000 in my 401k… S&P futures went down 3 percent but that’s the future. The stock market hasn’t even opened yet, and we’re already judging the tariffs based on what the futures of the S&P 500 are suggesting might be,” Slater exclaimed.

“It’s like, oh, man. Like, we’re so in our heads about this. We just can’t give things like six months, like, I mean, let it work for a minute. Let it breathe for a minute here,” Slater continued, as Rep. Harris agreed.

“I mean, you’re spot on. And if we don’t give it the time — again, how many times, we cannot have change and everything stay the same,” the congressman said.

“And I say this all the time when I’m in my district, you know, I genuinely believe the American people sent us to Washington. They sent a majority in the House, a majority in the Senate, and President Trump back to the White House to do government differently,” Harris continued.

“And I believe that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he continued, emphasizing that “things can’t change and stay the same.”

“So this is an approach that I think we’re entering into it guardedly, but I think it’s going to be very important that we give it a chance,” he added.

