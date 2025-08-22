Foreigners working from overseas are dispatching foreign truck drivers on our streets, Shannon Everett, co-founder of American Truckers United, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Discussing the tragic case resulting in the loss of three lives in Florida following Harjinder Singh — an illegal alien who entered the U.S. illegally, crossing the Mexico border in 2018 — allegedly performing an illegal U-turn, Everett explained that the issue goes beyond sanctuary states such as California issuing licenses to illegal immigrants.

“The state has immunity, and so the families are unable to go after the state. And in the trucking companies we have, we also have a problem with the U.S. DOT issuing operating authority to all of these companies who are working from ghost addresses. And so most all of these cases — the one in Florida is a perfect example — if you go to the address of that company, you will see the address is a house,” Everett explained.

“It’s not a trucking terminal. And so, how is it that a trucking company who’s supposed to have safety personnel, dispatch personnel, mechanics and shop workers, how could they be operating from a house?” he asked, explaining how this works.

“That’s really a ghost company. And so they’re dispatching the trucks from overseas. … So they’ve got Indian drivers, and they’ve got Indian dispatchers working remotely through the internet to talk to their drivers and then they just have this ghost that — if you just go Google ghost fleets or ghost carriers, there’s a WFAA out of Dallas, Texas, has been doing a ton of work on this because of the massive wrecks that we’ve had in Texas lately,” he said.

“She went to one address in California, and I believe there was over 600 trucking companies all tied to that one address. I say all that to tell you this: There’s no way to hold the trucking companies accountable beyond whatever insurance they provide.”

He continued:

Well, a lot of times the insurance, say they’ve got $750,000 worth of insurance, which is the minimum, or even if they have a million — which most never have more than that — if you’re in a bad wreck, like this one in Florida, the damages for the you know … in this case, they all passed away. But if someone survived, the hospital bills are more than that. Eat up all of that, and so the families are usually left holding the bag. I’ve got, I’ve got at least 20 cases right now that I’m aware of where the families were involved with these guys, and the insurance doesn’t cover the damages of just the simple stuff of the crash and of the, of the hospital bills. And so we really need to find a way.

“The federal government needs to preempt the federal licensing, but they also need to find a way to hold the shippers accountable,” Everett said. “There needs to be a way that the shippers and brokers who give these guys freight need to be on the hook for the damages here.”

LISTEN:

Host Mike Slater clarified, “So you’re telling me there’s an Indian company or Indian people in India who are dispatching, in this case, an illegal alien Indian on a truck across the United States of America … through like a fake address here in America,” he asked.

“It is very common now in the American trucking industry for foreign truck drivers to be dispatched now by foreign dispatchers overseas,” Everett confirmed.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.