Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) aims to make Tennessee the “most conservative state in the country,” she said during a discussion on Breitbart News Daily, briefly discussing her gubernatorial campaign.

Host Mike Slater, a Tennessee resident, asked Blackburn how Americans can support her campaign for governor, which she formally launched in August.

She pointed to her website marshablackburn.com and made it clear that she believes she will be a “great” leader for the state.

“You can find me online at marshablackburn.com and get involved. I’m going to make a great governor for Tennessee. We are going to be the most conservative state in the country,” she predicted, lauding President Donald Trump for making it easier for states to exercise their own authority.

This is the time, she said, that states should really take advantage of the chance to do that.

“And you know, Mike, President Trump is sending power and authority back to the states every single day — whether it is regulations or benefits or health care, education, energy, employment, I think this is going to be a great time to reshape how our states work,” she said.

“And it is going to be a time to reset in our state government, and so many things that we have, as conservatives said for years, ‘Washington has no business being involved in this or that,’ and President Trump is sending that power back to the states,” the senator continued.

“Now is our time to exercise federalism and to make certain and that we reset our state. And in Tennessee, we’re going to reset so that we become America’s conservative leader,” she added, as host Mike Slater noted that he loves the idea of states competing to be the most conservative in the country.

“I love the idea of states competing to see who can be the most conservative. And Tennessee needs to be the leader, but senator, we almost had Aftyn Behn win the congressional race, right? So we still have blue cities with Aftyn Behns in them,” he pointed out, referring to the special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District that saw Republican Matt Van Epps pulling off a victory over the radical leftist.

“The more we work to show how successful we can be on solid, conservative principles that serve the people of our state and contribute to a better quality of life in our state, the more you’re going to have people come in agreement with those policies,” the senator said.

