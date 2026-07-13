Colorado is a prime example of what can happen to a state that loses its roots and allows leftists to slowly take over, Republican Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Megan Degenfelder explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The Trump-endorsed candidate spoke about the neighboring state and explained that she wants to preserve Wyoming and keep it from turning into Colorado.

“What happened? Give us the history of Colorado, how they went so far left,” host Mike Slater asked.

“How long do you have, right?” Degenfelder joked, explaining that the shift in Colorado happened ever so slowly.

“You know, I think little by little, you just start to give in. You start to cave on one belief here, one value system, and you just – it’s all about tolerance, right? And all of a sudden, you turn around and you don’t even recognize the environment that you’re standing in,” she said. “And I think that’s what’s happened in Colorado.”

She explained that leaders in Colorado have let “radical environmentalists just destroy their industries.”

“They have catered to crime and homelessness in the state of Colorado, and [it’s] just falling apart. And it’s really sad — they’re our neighbor to the south,” she said, noting that it serves as a lesson and warning to her own state.

“But I think it’s a lesson that Wyoming and other conservative states should take note of — is that that can happen in an instant, and that starts with leadership, because your policymakers that are deciding these things – are they going to hold strong and actually care about the people that they represent or feel-good policies and benefactors that they want to help out?” she added, noting it could easily happen to her state if citizens and leaders drop the ball.

“I mean, you’ve got agriculture, you’ve got minerals, you’ve got recreation – same type of of way of life there,” she said.

Slater speculated that perhaps Colorado has been negatively affected politically due to tourism.

“Maybe they have more ski resorts, so maybe that brought in more people than Wyoming brought in,” he surmised. “Maybe it was easier to get to, even so, they were just like the first to have an influx of people from the West Coast. I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen to you. That’s that’s a huge priority of mine.”

“They’ve also got Denver, right?” Degenfelder pointed out. “So they’ve got, you know the metroplex of Denver” which is very blue.

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