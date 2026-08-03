Florida Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Jolly is a “Trojan horse” who embraces the radical left’s wild ideas, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Byron Donalds said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday weeks ahead of the primary election.

Host Matthew Boyle and Donalds discussed Jolly’s insistence on peddling radical-left narratives.

Boyle said, “We had a huge story about this David Jolly guy. Our headline on it is, I want to read you the headline and get you to react to this because it’s just totally psychopathic. He says, quote, the headline is ‘Democrat gubernatorial hopeful David Jolly: Jesus would be proud of bravery of the transgender community.’ What? I didn’t realize that’s what we’re focused on, but apparently we are, according to the Democrats and David Jolly.”

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“But that’s what David Jolly has said,” Donalds responded. “He’s a true radical. This is somebody who still supports the transing of kids. He said the other day that if he were to win, he would apologize to the rest of the country and the world for the culture wars in Florida,” Donalds said, making it clear that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) did not push culture wars but “defended American culture and Western civilization from the radical left.”

“That’s what he did, and so David Jolly wants to apologize for that. That’s why he’s very open about getting rid of the state’s bans about stopping the transgendering of our kids. He wants to get rid of that. He wants to unwind that. So this man is somebody who is not prepared to lead Florida. That is not the Florida way of life. That’s not what the Florida dream is built upon,” Donalds said. “We protect the puberty of kids in our state, and as Florida’s next governor, we are going to continue to protect their puberty from the radical, crazy left.”

“The party of science doesn’t follow science. They follow a woke ideology that is un-American, in my view. And David Jolly subscribes to that,” he said, also discussing Jolly’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

“DEI has no place in Florida. Governor DeSantis and our legislature – they’ve done great work to make sure that we don’t indoctrinate kids in our schools and we don’t have that kind of policy going through our government. And let me just very clear with people about what’s going on. David Jolly is a Trojan horse,” Donalds warned.

“He wants to sound moderate and he wants to sound calm, but he’s a Trojan horse. The same way Abigail Spanberger is in Virginia, he will be if he wins,” the congressman warned. “He’ll come in and he will undo everything that Ron DeSantis has done. And when it comes to DEI, that stuff that you can just do by the stroke of a governor’s pen on an executive order. You can work your way right around the legislature with that kind of stuff.”

He also warned that Jolly would be able to work around the legislature to take down immigration enforcement.

Donalds explained, “So even though we have Republican control of both chambers, a governor, especially in our state, our governor has a lot of power and a lot of latitude in Florida.”

“You have a guy like David Jolly come in, and he will move Florida to the left. It will look like Virginia. It will look like New Jersey, and we will cease to be the great state of Florida. So he supports DEI. He supports CRT [critical race theory]. He supports these radical-left notions, even though he’s trying to be the Trojan horse, and he is the Trojan horse for the Democratic Socialists of America,” he warned. “Make no mistake about it, because the Democrats have gone incredibly even more radical than they have been in the past, because their party does not have good ideas for the future of this country.”

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Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.