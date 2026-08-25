Exclusive — NC Senate Candidate Michael Whatley: We Cannot Have Data Centers Raising Water or Electricity Rates on Consumers

Data centers should not be raising water or electricity rates on consumers, North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley agreed during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked about the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) memo to candidates, asserting that the GOP can win if they frame the discussion on data centers the right way, “which is no no energy burden on existing customers. ”

“They have to pay their own way for infrastructure. No higher cost for ratepayers or water, and they can only be built in communities if the local people vote for it. They have to use their own water, and like that-that’s better than saying no to them. That’s like yes, but I know what what’s your take on data centers in North Carolina?” Slater asked.

“I think ultimately we have to make sure two things happen. Right, number one, we’ve got to win the AI race against China. We need to make sure that that when we talk about AI, that it is not being controlled by our enemies. It is not being controlled by China. We need to make sure that that that infrastructure is going to be directed and controlled by the United States,” Whatley began.

“At the same time, the concerns that you just laid out are absolutely real. You know, you cannot have these data centers raising electricity rates or raising water rates or being a burden on the communities all across North Carolina,” he said, explaining he has yet to see the memo but assuring that those are the positions they have been talking about already.

“You know, you’re talking about a lot of infrastructure. You know, roads, water, electricity, and they just cannot be a burden to the community,” Whatley continued, noting that there will be local zoning conversations taking place about placing these in industrial zones.

“It is very, very important that the communities are going to want this type of development and are going to be able to manage it as well as as what you’re talking about with, you know, state regulations and and the whole overlay,” Whatley added.

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