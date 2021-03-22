Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts beginning Monday to individuals who can provide proof they have received a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, dubbing it the “COVID-19 VACCINE OFFER.”

The famed donut shop is offering one “Original Glazed® doughnut per day, to customers who have received “at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine,” per the promotion, which is expected to last through the year:

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Workers will ask guests to provide proof of vaccination via a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at the participating locations. The Q&A devotes a section to those who do not wish to be vaccinated, identifying the decision as “highly personal.”

“We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information,” the company stated, providing another offer option for unvaccinated people.

“If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start,” the company stated.

Additionally, the company is offering team members up to four hours of paid time off to “help encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations, furthering the safety of team members and guests.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) March 21 data, 124,481,412 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released this month indicated that 41 percent of Americans remain unwilling to receive a vaccine, citing a variety of concerns, including potential side effects.

On Monday, AstraZeneca reported that its vaccine was 79 percent effective in preventing the symptomatic illness. It is expected to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming weeks.