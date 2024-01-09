The Astrobotic company’s historic lunar mission was canceled on Monday due to a malfunction throwing a wrench in plans just after launch.

If everything had gone according to plan, the Pittsburgh-based company would have been at the helm of the first American moon landing in more than 50 years, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The outlet continued:

Astrobotic said late Monday that the goal for its Peregrine moon lander is now to get “as close to lunar distance as we can” before the spacecraft begins tumbling and loses power. The company suspects the malfunction was a failure within the spacecraft’s propulsion system, causing a leak that is quickly draining the vehicle of fuel. The company had aimed to make a moon landing attempt on Feb. 23, but in light of the propulsion problem has since been “maximizing the science and data we can capture,” the company said in a post on social media platform X.

In an update on Tuesday at around 11:00 a.m., Astrobotic said the Peregrine had been operational for just over 30 hours, then detailed some issues it faced.

The company said that overnight, “The spacecraft started to tilt away from the sun and reduced its solar power generation. The team was able to update the control algorithm and fix the issue. The batteries are at full charge.”

“Given the propellant leak, there is, unfortunately, no chance of a soft landing on the Moon. However, we do still have enough propellant to continue to operate the vehicle as a spacecraft,” noting it expects to run out of the propellant in 40 hours, Astrobotic explained.

Per CNBC, the spacecraft is weighed down with 20 payloads for government and commercial customers. Several of those payloads are for NASA, and they come with a more than $100 million contract.

According to the YouTube account VideoFromSpace, the moon lander was able to send a photo to the team:

The initial launch took place in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday, but Astrobotic teams performed the launch from Pittsburgh, WTAE reported Monday.

The outlet noted it was an unmanned mission:

The Astrobotic website claims, “Humanity is headed back to the Moon. And this time, to stay. Astrobotic is pioneering a new era of thriving human presence beyond Earth.”