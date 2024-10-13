Largest ‘Supermoon’ of the Year Coming this Week with Potentially Orange Hue

The largest supermoon of 2024 will reach its peak illumination this week with a chance that it could have an orange, jack-o-lantern-like color, WKRC reported Friday.

The Hunter’s Moon will be the brightest supermoon of the year at its closest position to Earth — about 220,000 miles away, according to the Cincinnati-based station.

It will be the third out of four straight supermoons in the year, after last month’s Harvest Moon and before November’s Beaver Moon.

While the Hunter’s Moon will be the brightest at 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, WKRC reported that the “best viewing time will be that evening.”

The chance for it to appear orange is due to a predicted “thicker layer of air and the blue wavelengths scattered by the atmosphere.”

The Hunter’s Moon is also sometimes called the Sanguine or Blood Moon, the outlet noted.

According to NASA, it will be visible for three days starting Tuesday evening and ending Friday morning.