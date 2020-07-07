Vandals defaced the construction site for the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Ottawa, Canada, with the message “communism will win.”

The message was placed on a fence sign for the forthcoming monument. The vandals also included three hammer and sickle symbols.

The memorial’s construction is administered by the National Capital Commission, a federal Crown corporation charged, in part, with maintenance of statues and monuments in Canada’s capital city. It was launched, in part, by Tribute to Liberty, a nonprofit organization which promoted the idea for the memorial and helped raise funds for its construction.

Tribute to Liberty shared a photo of the vandalism on its Facebook page.

Tribute to Liberty describes the purpose of the future memorial, “As part of the international current of commemorating victims of Communism, various community leaders, government officials and foreign diplomats in Canada suggested building a memorial in the National Capital Region that would recognize these victims, and the contribution Canada has made in coming to their aid.”

The vandalism follows similar acts in the U.S. as assorted left-wing organizations — along with political support from various news media figures and elected officials — toppled, defaced, and damaged monuments and statues depicting American and Western historical figures.