Alabama Sheriff’s Daughter: ‘Don’t Say Blue Lives Matter’

The adult daughter of an Alabama sheriff posted on TikTok that she does not want to hear anyone say, “Blue Lives Matter.”

Gabrielle Pettway, a Birmingham teacher and daughter of Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, posted the video on TikTok knowing that her father is the sheriff of Alabama’s largest county.

The video has since been deleted, and efforts to reach Gabrielle or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were unsuccessful.

AL.com recorded what she said in the video:

“My dad is the sheriff in the largest county in the state of Alabama. It’s scary at times, we’ve gotten death threats before, but I’m still not going [to] sit up and say Blue Lives Matter because it’s undermining, the racism and corruption built into the whole blue system,” Pettway said in part.

“Your boyfriend’s a cop, I don’t want to hear you saying Blue Lives Matter. What I want to see though is what you’re doing to hold him accountable,” she added.

Pettway closed her rant by saying those who think saying “Blue Lives Matter” is okay are “privileged” and “racist.”

“Blue Lives Matter” has always received a chilly reception from the left.

In June 2018, a left-wing protester spit on a police officer at a Blue Lives Matter rally in Chicago, and a Washington, DC, sports bar was forced to apologize after flying the Blue Lives Matter flag at a gay police officer meeting.