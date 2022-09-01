Detransitioner Gives Heartbreaking Testimony: ‘There’s No Fixing It’

A woman who previously attempted to transition to become a man and is now detransitioning opened up about her heartbreaking story and the consequences of transitioning.

The video, made by Jalissa Vine and titled “the aftermath of my transition,” appears to be the first in an upcoming series of videos titled “detransition diaries.”

According to the video, Vine lived as transgender for eight years and had both a double mastectomy, known as “top surgery,” and a hysterectomy.

MUST WATCH: Powerful and heartbreaking testimony from a detrans woman who had top and bottom surgery. (Credit: Jalisa Vine on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/AKs9kJ1af4 — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) August 31, 2022

It begins by noting, “The following is a very vulnerable and personal account of my experience as a detrans woman.”

Vine starts by saying, “It’s like mourning an entire life that should have been mine. I don’t know how this happened to me.”

“It’s like a virus or something infected me and it happened so quickly and I was right there agreeing to every single thing, but I don’t know how it happened … if I just would have waited,” she remarked.

Vine discussed the consequences of transitioning, saying, “I can’t have kids. I’ll never lose my virginity,” before going on to say “I feel like I just have to accept the scraps of the life I should’ve had.”

She also discussed the conditions under which she began transitioning, saying, “I don’t want to use the word indoctrinated but I was young and I was sad and I was impressionable and I thought this would fix everything.”

“There’s no fixing it, there’s no making it better. I have to live like this for the rest of my life and figure out a way to be okay with it,” Vine said, before remarking, “Right now I don’t see that, I don’t see that path.”

She also explained why she lived as transgender for eight years, saying, “There’s a reason why it took so long, and that reason was definitely to try and avoid the unavoidable, which is all of this pain, all of this mourning, all of this loss.”

Vine stated, “I’m angry, I’m sad. I’m consistently questioning why did this happen to me, how did this happen to me.”

