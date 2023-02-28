Republican States Push to Ban Men from Womens’ Sports

Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas are all pursuing legislation that would prevent men who identify as women from competing in womens’ sports.

The Ohio Republican Party is set to reintroduce legislation that would defend womens’ sports. Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens noted at a press conference that the legislation aims to “protect the integrity of girls’ sports and make certain that biological males cannot compete in female-only athletics.”

Republican State Rep. Jena Powell also added that “Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls sports.”

Nebraska Republicans are looking to pass similar legislation, LB 575, which they’ve dubbed the “Sports and Spaces Act.” In addition to barring men from women’s sports, it would also ensure that only women are allowed to use women’s school bathrooms and locker rooms.

The bill comes as Nebraska also seeks to defend children against sex change operations, pubertal suppression, and hormone therapy. LB 574, called the “Let Them Grow Act,” would ban these medical interventions for those under the age of 19.

Meanwhile in Kansas, the State House passed legislation that prevents men from playing in women’s sports. The legislation, HB 2238, passed by a vote of 82-40. “Biological men should not be competing against women,” Republican State Rep. Barb Wasinger stated while debating the bill.

The state legislature has previously voted in favor of similar measures, though they have been unable to override Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto.

In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has listed his legislative priorities, which includes preventing men from competing in women’s sports at the collegiate level. Texas already has legislation that defends women’s sports in public schools. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to sign legislation defending women’s collegiate sports.

Patrick, who also hopes to end medical sex change attempts for minors, says that his agenda reflects “the policies supported by the conservative majority of Texans.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.