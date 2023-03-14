Hilton Hotels to Support ‘Queer Formals’ for Teens

Hilton, an international hospitality company based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is teaming up with an LGBTQ activist to host “Queer Formals” for minors through an organization called “Minus18.”

Hilton is working alongside activist Ruby Rose and teaming up with an Australian organization called “Minus18” which exists to host “Queer Formals” for young people.

The organization, which hosts workplace trainings and school workshops, says that it is “Australia’s charity improving the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth. Minus18 also sells merchandise, including buttons with the transgender flag logo or pins with the pronouns “they/them.”

Minus18 is also hosting an event called “Drag 101” with performer Justin Sider for children as young as 12 years old. “Hear about how Justin started his drag journey and get tips on how to start your own,” the description read before also going on to say “Learn all about lip syncing and dancing AND put it all in to practice with your very own strut your stuff moment!”

It also added “Build your own drag persona so that you’re ready to hit the stage. Every drag performer needs a name, personality and sense of style, so we’ll help you form yours!”

The organization, which encourages transgender identification among youth, also tries to mobilize youth for social change, with their website stating that they “equip young people with the skills and opportunities they need to be at the forefront of driving change.”

A news release from Hilton explains that the corporation’s partnership with Minus18 “aims to give​ more LGBTQIA+ young people in Australia​ the right to free, inclusive and empowering school formals,” also adding that the organization was launched by Ruby Rose, who they describe as a “queer icon and advocate.”

“Hilton’s ​support will see an expanded footprint for Minus18’s Queer Formals program, enabling it to roll out in new cities and regional areas nationally from 2024,” the release also reads.

Meanwhile, Rose contended that “Attending a school formal as your true self is a rite of passage that every teen deserves. Queer high schoolers too often don’t have the right support network when navigating who they are. It’s time to change this.”

The corporation also added that they “will roll out gender and sexuality training with Minus18 for all team members across its network of 23 properties in Australia ​and​ New Zealand” with the intent of making “every Hilton ​property in the region ​a​n​ ​LGBTQIA+ ​inclusive ​space.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.