Target and Starbucks fund an organization that hosts an overnight camp for children as young as six years old who identify as transgender.

The Laurel Foundation, which runs the camp for children who identify as transgender or “gender diverse,” lists Target and Starbucks as donors. But the two corporations aren’t the only well-known companies that donate to the foundation.

They’re also joined by other well-known brands such as AMC, Ralphs, Vons, Home Depot, Food4Less, Einstein Bros Bagels, and Philz Coffee. An original copy of the Laurel Foundation’s donor list has been archived here.

The foundation runs a program called “Camp Mulberry,” which they describe as “an inclusive, gender affirming community where campers meet adult mentors and role models and create a positive self-identity.” It also states that it is for “transgender/gender diverse youth 6-17.”

Another page indicates that it is an overnight camp, explaining that “campers are placed in cabin groups based on gender identity and age. Summer Camp will be a week-long, residential experience in Southern California. Youth from around the country are invited to attend!”

“The Laurel Foundation’s Camp Mulberry is the nation’s first cost-free resident camp program specifically for transgender and gender diverse youth, ages 6-17,” the site also says.

“Our volunteer counselors are fully vetted and trained transgender/gender diverse adults who will serve as mentors for our youth.”

One reflection on the 2022 summer camp says, “While the week was busy with the classic camp fun: archery, hiking, ropes course, and canoeing, there were also one-of-a-kind offerings, like workshops on Healthy Relationships and Gender Euphoria.” One post from their Instagram page shows young children draped in transgender pride flags.

The camp has received favorable media coverage, with Good Morning America writing a glowing report of Camp Mulberry and profiling multiple campers.

Breitbart News has reported on other camps for minors who identify as transgender, and even revealed that the Maine Department of Education promoted an organization that distributes breast binders to children and also hosts a camp for children as young as six years old who identify as transgender. The camp is held in a “confidential location in New England,” the organization’s site reads.

Breitbart News also revealed that the Tawani Foundation, which is run by a transgender billionaire who is the relative of Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, funded a different overnight camp for children as young as eight who identify as transgender.

Target, AMC, Ralphs, and Home Depot did not respond to a request for comment.

