Gays Against Groomers filed an open records request in an attempt to obtain transgender shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that they had recovered a manifesto following the deadly shooting of Covenant Christian Academy by Hale.

BREAKING: Gays Against Groomers has filed an open records request in Tennessee for Audrey Hale’s manifesto.#ReleasetheManifesto https://t.co/n1P2TQygex — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 29, 2023

Gays Against Groomers first posted a tweet saying, “Our organization STRONGLY supports the manifesto being released, unlike other national rainbow orgs. The public deserves to know the truth, no matter where it leads. RELEASE THE MANIFESTO.”

They went on to announce that their organization had filed a public records request for Hale’s manifesto.

Meanwhile, several pro-trans organizations have argued the manifesto should remain hidden from the public view.

The executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere (COLAGE) Jordan Budd stated, “It should not be published.” Budd also pivoted away from the shooter’s motive and directed the focus on firearm ownership, saying, “The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry.”

Meanwhile, the national president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBT GOP organization, also argued against releasing the manifesto. He explained:

While it would certainly give insight into the motivations of this deeply troubled individual that could help shed light into root causes, we know from tragedies like this that additional glorification of the shooter could inspire others to take similar violent acts for attention.

The transgender movement adopted increasingly extreme rhetoric leading up to the Nashville shooting.

A video of transgender activist Kayla Denker, who goes by “Pinko Scum,” shows him loading and racking an AR-15, with a caption that reads, “While advocating for trans people to ‘arm ourselves’ is not any of a solution to the genocide we’re facing …if you transphobes do try to come for me I’m taking a few of you with me.”

Transgender activist Kayla Denker AKA "Pinko Scum" put out a video with the caption "if you transphobes do try to come for me I'm taking a few of you with me" while brandishing a loaded firearm. Denker's account has since been set to private. What a sane thing to do. pic.twitter.com/x0DZGB52qP — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) March 9, 2023

Several different people who identify as transgender have also been photographed wearing T-shirts that read “trans rights … or else” alongside images of an AK-47, M-16, and several other firearms.

One of the Popular Mottos amongst Trans Activists is “Trans Rights or Else” with guns emblazoned on their shirts in a clear threat of violence to anyone who dares oppose their beliefs! This is not a ‘kind’ ‘inclusive’ movement. This is a Terrorist Organisation and should be… pic.twitter.com/vu1hZab8HI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 27, 2023

California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D) framed the political conflict over transgenderism in apocalyptic terms, warning his followers that “the war on trans people continues.”

As we start Transgender Week of Visibility — a week to uplift our trans siblings — red states continue to all but ban trans people from existing. Latest: On Friday, Idaho enacted a law banning trans kids from using restrooms per their gender. The war on trans people continues. pic.twitter.com/cDz0vWnbqn — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 27, 2023

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com