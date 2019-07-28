Former NFL Player Malik McDowell Ordered to Wear Alcohol Monitoring Bracelet

Former NFL player Malik McDowell is still in trouble with the law. After missing a court-ordered alcohol check, McDowell has been ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

The 23-year-old former defensive tackle missed a scheduled alcohol test as part of his sentence for a DUI case. And now a judge has ordered the player to wear a device called a SCRAM unit to maintain his legal deal, according to TMZ.

The SCRAM device, which stands for Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring, automatically checks the skin for trace elements of alcohol in the wearer and reports it back electronically to authorities.

The device has been used by court officers for such celebs as Lindsay Lohan and Tracy Morgan, TMZ reported.

McDowell, a former 2nd round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested in February after assaulting a police officer in a convenience store in Lathrup Village, Michigan.

After the incident, the former player was charged with two counts of felony assaulting and resisting, one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, TMZ reported.

McDowell’s next court date is scheduled for October.

