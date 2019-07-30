WATCH: NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Punches Heckler in the Face

Everyone has a limit on how much antagonizing their willing to take from another human being before they snap, and we just learned where Tony Stewart’s limit is.

On Friday, Stewart competed in a sprint car race in Jackson, Minnesota. The event was billed as “Tony Stewart Night,” and drew a lot of fans from all over the area. However, due to an engine blow out only one lap into the race, the three-time NASCAR champion had to stop racing.

This left time for Stewart to sign some autographs for fans. It also, as it turned out, left time for a certain fan to heckle and antagonize Stewart for “quitting” only one lap into the race.

Stewart put up with the heckling for a while, but as the video obtained by TMZ shows, he eventually reached his limit.

Watch: (NSFW)

The trigger in the incident seemed to come after Stewart gave the heckler the finger. Thus prompting the malcontented fan to scream “Hey, Tony, I got two of them” while giving Stewart the double-rod salute in return.

The police were not called and no arrests were made.

Stewart retired from NASCAR in 2016 and will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn