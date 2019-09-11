Antonio Brown Accuser Says She Passed Lie Detector Test

Britney Taylor, the woman who has come forward to accuse New England Patriots player Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape, claims that she passed a lie detector test regarding her allegations.

Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida on November 10 alleging that Brown harassed her, sexually assaulted her twice, and raped her once, according to Larry Brown Sports.

The woman’s filing alleges that she took and passed a lie detector test about the allegations. The polygraph “was conducted by one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program,” the suit says.

Taylor, a former trainer who worked with Brown, alleges that he harassed her and even ejaculated on her without her consent in June of 2017. She also alleges he raped her in May of 2018. The suit also includes messages the player sent her that are intended to support at least one of the allegations.

The woman has not asked for any criminal charges to be filed against Brown, but she has not ruled that out, either.

The NFL is investigating the case and could suspend Brown indefinitely depending on what they find.

It was also reported that the league is giving serious consideration to placing Brown on the “commissioner’s exempt list,” which would not only prevent him from playing but would also prevent him from even attending games. Brown would still be paid even if placed on this list.

Despite the allegations hanging over his head, Brown spent Wednesday practicing with his new team. But Patriots coach Bill Belichick refused to make any pronouncements on the allegations.

“Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I’m not going to be expanding on any of those,” coach Belichick said. “They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions, but I’m not going to enter into a discussion about that.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.