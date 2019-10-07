Fans, Pols Erupt After ‘Disgusting’ NBA Cave to China

The reactions to the NBA’s “disgusting” support of the oppressive Chinese government continues to grow, as a diverse group of Americans take the woke sports league to task for supporting China over pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The controversy kicked off when over the weekend the NBA rebuked Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey for a tweet reading, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” in which he came to the side of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The NBA quickly moved to rebuke Morey for his tweet for upsetting the Chinese government. Just as quickly, Morey deleted his tweet and apologized.

Not only did the NBA clamor to side with the human rights-abusing Chinese government, but, worse, the league’s press release in China was more effusive in abject apology than its statement in the U.S. press:

It gets worse for @nba. Per @FinancialTimes they provided statements that were translated differently in Chinese and English. Talk about duplicitous. Just pathetic. pic.twitter.com/H242uecC5H — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2019

But not everyone felt that Morey needed to apologize. Both Republicans and Democrats have jumped to criticize the NBA for its support of China over the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, for instance, called the NBA’s reaction “disgusting” and added that it was “grotesque” for the league to punish a U.S. citizen just to “protect the NBA’s market in China.”

.@NBA is throwing the GM of @HoustonRockets under the bus to please the Communist Chinese Govt. Disgusting. They allow #China to punish a U.S. citizen for free speech in order to protect NBA’s market access in China. Grotesquehttps://t.co/77lMHTGZyw — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 7, 2019

Rubio was not the only Republican to slam the NBA for its slobbering support of oppressive China. Others, including Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Rick Scott, and others joined Rubio in criticizing the league.

So let me get this straight. @HoustonRockets GM Daryl Morey expresses support for Hong Kong democracy movement & Chinese government pressures NBA to fire him? Moment of truth for NBA. Will they bow to pressure from repressive, authoritarian govt? https://t.co/S9fChodCfP — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 7, 2019

It’s clear that the @NBA is more interested in money than human rights. Tonight’s statement from Commissioner Silver is an absolute joke. The NBA is kowtowing to Beijing to protect their bottom line and disavowing those with the temerity to #standwithHongKong. Shameful! https://t.co/RBPJa04xzK — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 7, 2019

As a lifelong @HoustonRockets fan, I was proud to see @dmorey call out the Chinese Communist Party’s repressive treatment of protestors in Hong Kong. Now, in pursuit of big $$, the @nba is shamefully retreating. https://t.co/7waMde5KrM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 7, 2019

Daryl Morey is right. We have an obligation to stand with Hong Kong and hold the CCP accountable for its gross violations of human rights. His willingness to speak the truth is a great embodiment of the @NBA’s global social responsibility campaign. https://t.co/eAdpxCpPJi — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) October 6, 2019

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse joined those slamming the NBA, and said that the league’s greed for Chinese cash caused it to support a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world.

The Republicans were not alone. A growing list of Democrats also took the NBA to task for its support of China over the pro-democracy movement:

No one should implement a gag rule on Americans speaking out for freedom. I stand with the people of Hong Kong in their pursuit of democratic rights. I stand with Americans who want to voice their support for the people of Hong Kong. Unacceptablehttps://t.co/5B5KMGZujh — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 7, 2019

The NBA is standing with the authoritarian Chinese government as they suppress democracy and shoot people in the street. I stand with the people of Hong Kong. https://t.co/QcUznmkpyx — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 7, 2019

China is using its economic power to silence critics—even those in the U.S. The United States must lead with our values and speak out for pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, and not allow American citizens to be bullied by an authoritarian government. https://t.co/87U4jgsAAp — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 7, 2019

Listen….some things are more important than money. Like doing the right thing. @dmorey tweeted about human rights and supporting #HongKongProtests. How ironic that you’re siding with communism to advance your greed. https://t.co/RoyJ3o3bbY — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 7, 2019

The only thing the NBA should be apologizing for is their blatant prioritization of profits over human rights. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/bbiwCBTwc1 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 7, 2019

But politicians were far from the only detractors of the NBA’s kow tow to China. Many others, both liberal and conservative, were also horrified by the NBA’s cash grabbing:

“When all these NBA activists actually face real potential consequences to their wallet, when they are faced with real human rights abuses, when faced with actual wrongdoing that affects over a billion people…they don’t say a damn word.” 🎙 @ClayTravis https://t.co/IhH99P65uu — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) October 7, 2019

So the @NBA will boycott Charlotte, NC over transgender bathrooms, but won't boycott China over Muslim internment camps? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 7, 2019

This is who the NBA is apologizing to… https://t.co/GaSEvKoqze — sharia board 👳🏻‍♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2019

NBA: Big Money 1, free speech zero — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) October 7, 2019

Adam Silver, @SteveKerr, Greg Popovich, @KingJames & @JHarden13 should all be ashamed of themselves. By not supporting @dmorey's call for democracy in China the NBA has proven its "woke" act is all hypocritical bullshit. https://t.co/7qVqBNpAsC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2019

New post: "Stand for freedom, boycott the NBA" https://t.co/uAXpjRigEX — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 7, 2019

The people of Hong Kong are risking their lives to stand up for human rights, and the NBA throws Darly Morey under the bus for a few bucks. Look to the streets of Hong Kong for courage, not to NBA owners. Disgraceful. https://t.co/m8VGkRVUiP — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 7, 2019

Time for the NBA to issue a statement reiterating that it supports freedom and the rights of people anywhere to engage in legitimate protest and expression. Then let the PRC and PRC basketball fans boycott the entire NBA if they want; they can focus on the CBA instead — Bill Bishop (@niubi) October 6, 2019

Official @NBA statement different in Chinese, much more apologetic. Does NBA think US fans too stupid to notice? #StandWithMorey https://t.co/F3qDfkZqHv — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 7, 2019

Please don't forget that the NBA has a training camp in Xinjiang, where upwards of a million Muslims are in concentration camps. https://t.co/64cJiPgHKj — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) October 7, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.