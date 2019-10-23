WATCH: LeBron James Screams, Walks Off Court During National Anthem

LeBron James disrespected the national anthem and walked off the court shouting at the crowd as the song played during Tuesday’s season-opener.

As the anthem played ahead of the Lakers’ opener against the Clippers, James was seen leaving the court as the rest of his team stood at attention. Stomping off the court, James crowed “let’s goooo” as he unzipped his sweat jacket before taking a seat on the sidelines as everyone else observed the anthem.

LeBron disrespecting the Anthem?!? Oh no pic.twitter.com/3Gev5Dh24x — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) October 23, 2019

The disrespectful outburst comes a week after James called supporters of democracy in Hong Kong “uneducated” for their opposition to China’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous region.

James was chastised by many for his support for China, one of the world’s most significant human rights abusers.

For one, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) took a shot at James for his remarks regarding the league’s ongoing free speech scandal with China. And fellow NBA star Enes Kanter also blasted James for his support of the oppressive Chinese over Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

James’ comments also spurred thousands of citizens of Hong Kong to take to the streets to burn the player’s jerseys and merchandise, and to denounce the player’s stance against democracy.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.