President Trump Set to Attend UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden

The White House announced that the president is planning to attend an UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

Trump plans to attend UFC 244, headlined by welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, a New York Times White House correspondent tweeted on Tuesday.

Weekend Plans: Trump is tentatively scheduled to go to NYC to attend an MMA event at Madison Square Garden on Sat night, per sources. Stay over at Trump Tower. Great news for traffic on NYC Marathon Sunday. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 29, 2019

Trump plans to stay in the Big Apple through Sunday before heading back to D.C.

The MMA is very appreciative of the president’s support.

A few years ago, MMA Chief Dana White noted that he will “never talk bad about Donald Trump” because the president has been such a big supporter of UFC fights.

“I’m never going to say anything bad about — ever. Ever, ever, ever. That guy gave us our start when nobody would talk to us,” White said in 2018.

“No arenas wanted us,” he continued. “[Trump] reached out and he’s always been a friend to me. The guy’s always been a friend to me. Donald Trump has never done anything remotely negative to me, ever — except try to compete with me.”

In August, UFC Champion Colby Covington personally thanked President Trump and the Trump family for turning out to support him during his bout with Robbie Lawler.

“I was truly inspired when the First Family came in the building, when they came to see me backstage,” Covington said of the president and his family. “Let’s give it up for the Trumps. They’re in the building tonight. They’re keeping America great.”

