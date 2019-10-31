WATCH: Reporter at Nats World Series Party: ‘Is That Weed?’

Reporters never can tell exactly what they’re going to be confronted with, or what they’re going to have blown in their face, when they report in the field.

Shomari Stone of Washington’s NBC affiliate was confronted with just such a situation when he reported from a Nationals victory celebration Wednesday night. As Stone was describing the festive atmosphere among the Nationals faithful after their World Series win, the reporter was suddenly engulfed by a thick cloud of smoke.

Which prompted him to ask, “Is that weed?”

Watch:

Reporter at Nats park saying “is that weed?” on live tv lmfao #StayInTheFight #WorldSeries Ὀ 😂ὄ😂 pic.twitter.com/38auOcKvmA — Zach #JuanSotoPachecoSZN 🎃 (@pnkyreggaeprty) October 31, 2019

Stone continued his report, despite not knowing the origins of the smoke.

The Nats victory parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday in D.C. where, presumably, there will be a lot more smoke.

