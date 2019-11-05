Michael Bennett Stands for National Anthem in Cowboys Debut

Frequent NFL protester Michael Bennett stood for the national anthem during his debut as a Dallas Cowboy on Monday Night Football.

Until last night, Bennett has maintained his protest against the United States during the anthem since he joined former San Francisco 49ers second string quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests in 2016.

But Bennett was recently traded to Dallas and all eyes were on the player to see if he would continue his protests even as a member of a team famous for its patriotism.

Sure enough, when the game started, Bennett was seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with his new teammates to the strains of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Michael Bennett standing with his Cowboys teammates during the national anthem. Bennett had stayed in the locker room during the anthem while in New England pic.twitter.com/oiGD7XsFSU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2019

Football fans already had a hint that Bennett would finally be ending his protests when his new boss, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, said last week that he expected Bennett to do the same thing the rest of the team was doing.

“We don’t anticipate that being an issue. We’re excited to have him here. … We anticipate him doing what all of players do,” Garrett said when asked about Bennett’s anthem protests.

Bennett spent the last two seasons sitting in the locker room during the national anthem.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.