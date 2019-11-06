With the growth of US-styled football in the UK, and struggles to sell tickets here at home, reprots have emerged that the Los Angeles Chargers are mulling a move to London, England.

Currently there are two NFL teams in L.A. — the Chargers and the Rams — so moving at least one of those teams makes sense. And that move has been discussed, according to The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore:

The Athletic has learned through NFL sources that the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been broached among league personnel. The Athletic also has learned that, while the team is fully committed to Los Angeles where it will move into the new $4.5 billion stadium with the Rams next year, the Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about about London as a possible option.

Indeed, NFL owners have discussed the problem of the intense competition with two teams in the same market, especially considering the fact that the Rams have a longer history in the city. A move by the Chargers could be welcome news for the league.

By some accounts, the Chargers could move to the U.K.’s 62,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Some feel a move to London would give the Chargers sole possession of the British market and bring hometown élan to the NFL in the UK.

Whatever the future holds for the team, it seems clear the move to Los Angeles was a huge mistake.

