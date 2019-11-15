Details, Miscommunication Put Kaepernick Workout in Jeopardy

Reports about Saturday’s NFL workout for Colin Kaepernick seems to show that the event is already in jeopardy of collapse.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick’s representatives said that they were promised a list of the general managers, coaches, and team representatives who would be in attendance at the player’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

However, by Thursday, word emerged from league officials that no such list will be provided to the player and his team, ESPN reported.

The saga of Kaepernick’s workout has been convoluted since it became public knowledge on Tuesday.

After the workout was announced, it was learned that the NFL had planned the workout without the participation of the former San Francisco 49er or any of his representatives.

Regardless, Kaepernick initially expressed his excitement about the workout saying that he had been working for three years for the opportunity.

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

However, with the kerfuffle over the list of what teams are set to be on hand for the workout, it appears that Kaepernick’s representatives are beginning to get vexed over the deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been following the sequence of events closely and it appears that the entire situation has been fraught with miscues from word go:

After initially agreeing to provide the list of personnel executives and coaches that would attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout￼, the NFL has reversed course and said it will not, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2019

Several executives with teams have reached out as a courtesy to Colin Kaepernick’s representatives saying they couldn’t attend Saturday’s workout and were confused by the purpose of the NFL scheduling this workout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2019

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle will not play Sunday against Arizona. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

1/2 NFL source: League never promised to provide list of attendees to Colin Kaepernick workout and said multiple clubs are attending. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

2/2 So Kaepernick camp says it was promised list of attendees and can prove it, and an NFL source said league did not make that promise. Another source in Kaepernick’s camp said he was on the phone call when the NFL said how it would provide the names of attendees. On it goes. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

Worse, according to ESPN, even some of the teams are not quite sure what is going on or why the workout was even scheduled in the first place.

On Wednesday, it was reported that none of the league’s 32 teams had been told of the workout until it was made national news.

The lack of notice appears also to have given the teams little time to arrange for their representatives to attend Kaepernick’s workout. A few teams have said they intend to send someone to the workout, but there has been no word from many others.

Some reports note that the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos, the Washington Redskins, the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Arizona Cardinals have said that they intend to send someone to the event.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.