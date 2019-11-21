Greyman Tactical: Keeping Your AR-15 Close at Hand While Traveling

Greyman Tactical’s Rigid Molle Panels (RMP) for vehicles let you keep your AR-15 or other favorite rifle close at hand while traveling.
The RMP comes ready to be configured to taste, with myriad prefabricated cut-outs, into which various fasteners can be fitted to mount rifle holders, magazine pouches, binoculars, special tools, a first aid kit, and more.
Greyman Tactical carries a number of accessories that can be used in configuring the RMP’s layout.
Once the RMP is configured to personal taste, it is easily mounted on the rear of a front seat. (It was 60-75 minutes from the time we opened the box to the time we were mounting the RMP to the rear of the seat.):
My safety equipment for the coming road trip: @greymantac Rigid Molle Panel (w/ rifle / mag holders), the legendary @bushmaster_official M15-E2S, and 91 rounds of ammo, in case I find myself in a situation where u need more than a pistol for #selfdefense. #awrhawkins #ar15 #bushmaster #30roundmag #nra #guns #rifle #rifles #secondamendment #nssf #greymantactical
In the configuration above, the RMP is holding a Bushmaster XM15-E2S AR-15 with a 30-round magazine and two magazine pouches, each containing a 30-round magazine. Counting the round that is chambered, this means the RMP allows the driver to have 91 rounds of ammunition ready to go if a trip into desolate areas for camping or adventure turns south.
By the way, the RMP is quickly detachable. There are quick-release tabs at the top and bottom in case you need to grab the panel–with its contents–and run to the hills.
For off-duty law enforcement or Americans who regularly take trips into secluded outdoor regions where 911 is not an option, the RMP could prove to be a lifesaver.
