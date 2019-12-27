Report: Antonio Brown to Work Out for Saints

It looked as if Antonio Brown would not play in the NFL again until next year, at the earliest. However, a new report suggests that timetable may change dramatically.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly hoping to audition the NFL’s best out-of-work player, just in time for the playoffs. And, to support those claims, there are several corroborated reports that Brown is in New Orleans for the workout.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Brown has been out of the league since being released by the Patriots in after a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a woman was filed in September. He has spoken to the league as part of its investigation into those allegations, but there has been no word from the league at this point as to any disciplinary action that might be taken against him. Any move to add Brown to the roster may wait until there’s word from the league, so we’ll have to see what develops but the prospect of Brown joining Michael Thomas in the Saints offense is an intriguing one to consider in the final days of the regular season.

Saints fans have often wondered when their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Drew Brees, might retire. The organization got painfully close to giving Brees an opportunity to win a second Super Bowl last year, before they were robbed in the NFC Championship game by the worst officiating oversight in league history.

Given that, the Saints are naturally interested in giving themselves as many weapons to defeat the officials, and other teams, as possible.

