Report: Antonio Brown Brings Camera Crew, Entourage to Saints Workout

Antonio Brown brought a camera crew and a full entourage to his weekend workout with the New Orleans Saints, according to a report.

While the NFL has still not officially reinstated Brown, the Saints nonetheless wanted to get a look a the star wide receiver and make their interest in signing him known. Brown, who has been languishing since being released by the Patriots after Week 1, reportedly spared no expense in turning the workout into a publicity event.

“When you bring in Antonio Brown for a workout in Week 17, you also get a camera crew and an entourage,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. “That’s what Antonio Brown showed up with yesterday – that’s what I was told – referred to by a Saints source as ‘the whole bleep show’ showed up with Antonio Brown.”

A whole lotta “bleep” can certainly be expected when dealing with Antonio Brown. But of course, the Saints know that, and are evidently willing to take that on. It’s a calculated risk on the part of New Orleans: Should the NFL reinstate Brown, the former Patriot would provide an immeasurable boost to the Saints already potent receiving corps. Are there concerns about Brown’s character and conduct both on and off the field? Sure. But with only the relatively short NFL postseason remaining, the Saints are apparently willing to gamble that Brown could help them win a Super Bowl before incurring any additional trouble.

Of course, Brown still has to be reinstated by the league, a league which has so far said nothing beyond reiterating that the investigation into Brown’s rape and sexual assault allegations is ongoing. Still, there’s nothing for the Saints to lose by kicking the tires on the embattled wide receiver. Should New Orleans sign him, it’s hard to imagine anyone stopping Drew Brees.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn