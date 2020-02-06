WATCH: Michael Bloomberg in 2016: Trans Rights a Loser in Midwest Locker Rooms

In a recently resurfaced video, billionaire Democrat candidate for president Michael Bloomberg, is seen telling leftists that the trans issue is a loser in the American heartland. Specifically, because parents in the Midwest can’t understand why “some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter.”

Bloomberg made his comments while addressing the Saïd Business School at Oxford, England, in 2016, where he insisted that the issue of transgenderism — especially in America’s schools — is a loser, especially in the Midwest.

Explaining his position on transgenderism, Bloomberg said, that only the “intelligentsia” can understand why “some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter.” But he appeared to take this position under the assumption that people in the Midwest just aren’t smart enough to grasp the facts.

“We, the intelligentsia — people who could make it into this room — we believe in a lot of things in terms of equality, and protecting individual rights, that make no sense to the vast bulk of people,” Bloomberg said.

Here's @MikeBloomberg in December 2016 at Oxford explaining how trans rights simply won't fly in the midwest because only the "intelligentsia" can understand why "some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter." pic.twitter.com/g6aa8aB1jq — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 6, 2020

“They’re not opposed to you having some rights,” he added, “But there’s a fundamental disconnect between us believing that the rights of the individual come first and the general belief around the world…. that the rights of society come first,” he added.

From there, Bloomberg directed the British audience to the growing issue of transgender bathrooms that had been roiling the U.S. at the time and added that only a true salesman can sell transgenderism to the Midwest.

“If you want to know if someone is a good salesman,” he said, “give him the job of going to the Midwest and picking a town, and selling to that town the concept that some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter. If you can sell that, you can sell anything.

“I mean they [people in the Midwest] just look at you and say, ‘what on earth are you talking about’?”

Bloomberg went on to say that, unlike gay marriage, trans rights are also a losing issue in the Midwest because you can’t really make it a “family issue.”

With another comment that should vex the left, Bloomberg also claimed that the poor in the U.S. is not really a pressing issue because even the poor have cars, cell phones, and “72-inch TV screens,” not just in the U.S.A., but most of the world.

