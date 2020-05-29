Bengals’ Joe Burrows on George Floyd’s Death: ‘The Black Community Needs Our Help’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows joined a host of athletes on Friday in speaking out about the death of George Floyd.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner tweeted out his support on Friday urging people to “help” the “black community.”

“The black community needs our help,” Burrows tweeted. “They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”

Dipping into non-sports issues is not something that the Ames, Iowa native does very much. His Twitter feed is mostly about his sport. But the death of George Floyd seems to have triggered the player.

The 23-year-old’s Twitter feed is not entirely clean of politics, though. He has also retweeted Barack Obama’s posts.

