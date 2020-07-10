FedEx to Remove Signage from Redskins Stadium Unless Team Name Changed

FedEx is increasing pressure on their business partner, the Washington Redskins, to change their name. Despite having seven years remaining on their contract with the Redskins, the shipping company says they will remove their name from FedEx Field at the end of this season if the Redskins don’t change their name.

According to the Washington Post, FedEx made their position known last week, on the same day they publicly asked for the Redskins to change their name.

“The letter noted that the team name could harm FedEx’s brand reputation and was inconsistent with its larger societal goals,” Pro Football Talk reported.

“That letter and last week’s statement were the first shots in what quickly became a war on the name from sponsors, with Nike removing all team merchandise from its online store, and Pepsi and Bank of American announcing their support for a change as well.”

The Redskins are expected to change their name. Team Owner Daniel Snyder launched a thorough review of the team name two weeks ago. Several recent reports have indicated the team could change their name before the start of the 2020 season.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn