WATCH: NHL’s Rangers, Islanders Stand Together for National Anthem

The New York Rangers and Islanders stood for the national anthem during Wednesday’s exhibition game ahead of the final portion of the NHL’s 2020 season.

Presidential scion Eric Trump took to Twitter to thank the teams for standing during the anthem:

Ahead of the game, Islanders captain Anders Lee noted that the two teams conferred on what they should do for the national anthem.

“I’m sure we’ll be in touch with the Rangers and try to figure something out here, probably something similar,” Lee said on a Zoom call on Tuesday. “I think it’s awesome to see. It’s a great reason to come together as rivals and teams and show really the true importance of coming together and standing up for justice and what is right.”

As their social justice statement, the teams decided to intermix on the ice during the anthem instead of standing in lines as opposing teams.

The Islanders ended up winning the game 2-1.

