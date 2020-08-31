NBA’s Jamal Murray Credits Breonna Taylor, George Floyd Shoes for 50-Point Performance

The Denver Nuggets got a 50-point performance from Jamal Murray in their 119-107 in against the Utah Jazz, and Murray credits that performance to his shoes, which display the images of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

When asked what inspired his offensive explosion to force a Game 7, Murray said, “These shoes mean a lot.”

Wow. Listen to Jamal Murray 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Tj6URs5kXk — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2020

Murray, who appeared emotional in the video, went deeper when describing the impact the shoes have on him.

“These shoes give me life,” Murray said. “Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength.”

Murray continued, “In life you find things that hold value, things to fight for, and we found something worth fighting for as an NBA, as a collective unit. I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting all around the world.