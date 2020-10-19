Antonio Brown Can Return in Two Weeks, Just in Time for Playoff Push

The last quarterback to throw Antonio Brown a touchdown pass, was Tom Brady. Will Brady also be the first quarterback to throw Brown a touchdown pass when he becomes eligible to return in two weeks?

It’s time to start pondering those questions, as the much-maligned and highly-controversial former receiver becomes available to NFL teams in two weeks.

“Punished with an eight-game suspension for multiple off-field issues but not entirely cleared for a sexual assault/rape lawsuit filed against him last year, Brown must sit out eight weeks (or, if signed by a team, eight games, which depending on bye weeks could be nine weeks),” Pro Football Talk reports.

“If unsigned two weeks from now, Brown can ink a contract and immediately join a team.”

The list of potential suitors consists of all 32 teams. Though, there are a few teams looking to shore up playoff rosters who could particularly benefit from Brown’s presence. The Saints remain solid with Drew Brees at the helm, but Michael Thomas is always volatile and New Orleans has had difficulty separating from elite opponents this year.

The decision to release Antonio Brown was one of the primary factors that contributed to Tom Brady leaving New England, according to many. So, a reunion in Tampa with Brown who is from Florida and has a home there, makes perfect sense. Though, this would likely turn into a question of who has more influence in the Bucs organization: Tom Brady? Or head coach Bruce Arians?

Arians was the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh when Brown was there and, reportedly, that experience did not leave Arians all that enamored with the troubled wide receiver.

Then of course, there’s the Seahawks. Russell Wilson has to love what DK Metcalf has developed into. However, another elite deep threat receiver for a quarterback who is one of if not the best deep ball passers in the league, could put Seattle over the top.

Of course, Brown could also not get signed by anyone. Though, you probably shouldn’t bet on that.