Wisconsin Cancels Second Big Ten Game Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The Wisconsin Badgers have now canceled a game for a second consecutive week, as a coronavirus outbreak within the program continues to put their season in jeopardy.

Currently, 15 players and 12 staff have tested positive for the disease since October 24th. The team is not practicing or engaging in any football-related activities amid the outbreak.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said.

“We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday,” Alvarez explained.

Big 10 rules require infected players and staff to isolate form the the team for 21 days before they can return.

According to the Hill:

The Big Ten is playing a condensed eight-game regular season format. Due to its canceled match-ups that cannot be scheduled, Wisconsin must play the rest of its games this season to be eligible to compete in the Big Ten Championship game. If other teams cancel more games, the conference reportedly might use a rounded average number of games played per team to adjust the minimum rule.

Reports indicate that the Badgers starting quarterback and head coach are among those infected.