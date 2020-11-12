Indiana University Punishes Students for Football Celebrations During Pandemic

Indiana University reportedly punished several students for celebrating football wins in large groups in violation of coronavirus rules.

School administrators became unhappy after students streamed onto Kirkwood Avenue to celebrate wins over Penn State and Michigan, according to Indiana Daily Student.

Video of some of these celebrations show masses of students celebrating on October 24:

A look at Kirkwood right now. Yes. There was a “We Want Bama” chant. #iufb @idsnews pic.twitter.com/Bvcgc5FlU7 — Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) October 25, 2020

School spokesman Chuck Carney said that there were some “disciplinary action from violations,” but did not reveal how many students faced those actions. Carney also refused to say if any students were suspended over the celebrations.

An investigation into the celebrations was already reported by IUPD deputy chief Shannon Bunger who said that students were seen without masks and in large groups in violation of the school’s policies.

“Students were suspended for violating gathering restrictions at the beginning of the school year and during the week before classes began when multiple large parties were held. The football celebrations and Halloween parties are the first major gatherings IU has seen since the start of the school year. In the weeks since the win over Penn State, IU has reported increases in COVID-19 positivity rates,” the paper reported.

