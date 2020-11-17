Report: Rockets Star James Harden Wants a Trade Because Owner Supports Trump

Houston Rockets star James Harden is reportedly looking to be traded away because he is upset that team Owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

NBA reporter Ric Bucher recently claimed that there is much internal strife inside the Rockets organization over Fertitta’s Republican political activism. Bucher made his claim on The Odd Couple podcast on Tuesday, according to Fox Sports Radio.

During the podcast, Bucher said, “But what I heard is — and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble — I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction, and those two [Westbrook and Harden] are not the only ones to want out of Houston. Lesser players agree. There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President.”

The Rockets have recently lost several mainstays including now ex-coach Mike D’Antoni, former GM Daryl Morey, and forward Robert Covington. Also said to be seeking a trade is point guard Russell Westbrook.

Restaurant mogul Tilman Fertitta bought the Rockets in 2017 for $2.2 billion. Fertitta’s net worth was estimated at $4.5 billion, placing him at No. 153 on the Forbes 400. He has been an unstinting supporter of Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular.

