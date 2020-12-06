WATCH: Multiple Players Ejected After Dolphins-Bengals Brawl

The Bengals and the Dolphins entered Sunday’s game with no obvious signs of ill-will towards each other. However, that would not last.

The trouble started when Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas hit Dolphins punt returner, Jakeem Grant before he had an opportunity to catch the ball. The play resulted in a kick catch interference penalty against Thomas. Though, the Bengals player was not ejected from the game.

benches are clearing after another dirty hit on jakeem grant pic.twitter.com/O91L0cBNWA — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

Players from both teams engaged in shouting, shoving, and finger-pointing after the play. Though, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores interjected himself into the dispute as he entered the field and began shouting at the Bengals.

Brian Flores wanted a piece of that. pic.twitter.com/T78VQyunPi — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 6, 2020

Players gathered in front of Flores as some attempted to shield him and others shouted at him. The result was a melee in which several players from both teams could be seen throwing punches and even kicking.

“Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected for their roles in the brawl,” CBS Sports reported.

Cincinnati’s William Thomas also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The Dolphins won the game, 19-7.

