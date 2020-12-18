Sarah Fuller’s Uniform Added to College Football Hall Of Fame

The College Football Hall Of Fame has added Sarah Fuller’s uniform to its collection to celebrate the first female college football player to play and score, in a Power 5 game.

The museum announced the accession of Fuller’s number 32 uniform in a Friday tweet noting that Fuller is the “first female to play and score in a Power 5 college football game.”

On display @cfbhall is the uniform of @VandyFootball kicker @SarahFuller_27; who made history as the first female to play and score in a Power 5 college football game. Congrats Sarah and thank you for entrusting us with the safe keeping of this rich piece of history! #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/Dy79gJJnZ6 — College Football Hall of Fame (@cfbhall) December 18, 2020

Fuller recognized the museum’s display with a tweet of her own reading, “Wow this is incredible!! Thank you.”

Fuller, of course, became the toast of sports media when she delivered a short, 30-yard squib kick for Vanderbilt during a November 28 game against the Missouri Tigers. And this month she became the first female player to score in a Power 5 game when she kicked for an extra point last week before her two-game football career came to an end.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs was also showered with awards for her few minutes on the field. Fuller was not only made the SEC special teams player of the week during the first week of December, but she was also nominated for a Courage Award.

Fuller thanked Vanderbilt for giving her a shot to put on the shoulder pads for the Commodores.

“It looks like my time as a football player has come to an end,” Fuller tweeted. “I would like to thank personally the entire Vanderbilt football team, coaches, and support staff for this amazing opportunity to be a part of this program.”

“I was accepted as an athlete and a true member of this team,” she added in her statement. “This is an experience that I will never forget and will cherish forever. Good luck to the seniors and staff who are moving on to new adventures. Best wishes to the team as this program moves forward and continues to grow.”

And catch Vandy soccer game next season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OzlMkLs8Um — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) December 15, 2020

