WATCH: UFC’s Dana White Humiliates Media over Doom & Gloom Coronavirus Prediction

UFC boss Dana White just released a five-minute video slamming all the critics who claimed that he was “endangering” his people by continuing to hold fights despite the coronavirus.

During the video, White not only shows the names of the members of the media who attacked him, but he also features their voices and photos as they slammed White and the UFC for holding its fights during the coronavirus scare.

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don't let these people that don't matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

Journalist after journalist can be seen and heard accusing White and the UFC of “putting people in danger” for continuing their operations. Despite the finger-pointing, there have been no major outbreaks of coronavirus among White’s employees and competitors.

But White is not having any of the “negativity” from the useless media.

“The media are not in the news business,” White says of the media on the video, “they are in the clickbait business. They think negativity sells and gets clicks. So, that’s what they deliver. Negativity is their product. But I’m not going to let that stop us.”

In his tweet on Monday, White noted that there are always solutions.

“As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life,” he wrote.

“It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021,” White said.

