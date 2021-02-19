Former Major League Baseball star Johnny Damon was arrested on charges of DUI in Florida on Friday with police claiming that he blew three times the legal limit.

The former Boston Red Sox star was pulled over by the Orlando area Windermere Police Department just after 8 a.m. and officers said that Damon appeared intoxicated during the stop, TMZ reported.

When asked if he had been drinking, Damon reportedly told police “just a little bit” while “motioning with his left hand and fingers in a small pinching motion.”

Damon also reportedly told police that he was at “London House,” which he described as “it’s a guy who had a lot of money … we’re just having a good time there.”

A police report notes that the 47-year-old former player’s blood alcohol registered “greater than or equal to .20.” However, later reports claimed that the level was .30, more than three times Florida’s .08 legal limit.

Police say that they convinced Damon to take a breathalyzer test at the station, even though his wife actively tried to convince him not to do so. He reportedly took the test twice, blowing a .30 and .294 respectively.

The 2-time World Series champion was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

Damon’s wife was also in the car at the time and was arrested for belligerence with the officers. A police report says she was uncooperative, combative, and that she pushed a police officer during the encounter.

