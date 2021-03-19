WATCH: UFC Fighter Collapses Twice During Weigh-Ins

A UFC fighter had her upcoming bout canceled after she stumbled and collapsed twice during weigh-ins, and was taken away on a stretcher.

Julija Stoliarenko, 27, was scheduled to face Julia Avila on Saturday night. However, that fight will no take place after the concerning video emerged from Stoliarenko’s weigh-ins.

Warning: This is a tough thing to watch.

WATCH:

Scary scene at #UFCVegas22 official weigh-ins as Julija Stoliarenko collapsed multiple times while trying to make weight. Her fight with Julia Avila has been canceled. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/myaDSvkNHP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 19, 2021

According to MMA Junkie:

Less than 15 minutes into the official weigh-in window at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Stoliarenko got up on stage to take her turn. She first sat down on the ledge of the set to take her shoes, socks and pants off, then walked over toward the scale. As Stoliarenko stepped on, she stumbled backward and fell on her butt, held up only by the signage behind her. UFC staff and medical personnel immediately rushed to tend to her. It seemed like Stoliarenko regathered her wits after a few seconds. She got back up and stepped on the scale a second time, officially hitting her mark at 135.5 pounds.

However, Stoliarenko collapsed again before being surrounded by medical staff and placed on a stretcher.

The UFC later announced that the fight with Avial was canceled.