A professional soccer team from Toronto had their practice in Orlando, Florida, interrupted by a “massive alligator” that made its way onto the field, according to a video.

The video posted by the team Toronto FC shows the alligator wandering onto the grass as they were conducting a closed practice session.

The team was practicing for their match against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

The players on the field could be seen giving the gator plenty of space as they started screaming out of panic as the creature began to run toward them.

“All I can tell you is this — there was an alligator, a massive alligator,” Toronto coach Chris Armas told Sky Sports. “And my players are running towards the alligator as I went the other way. Listen, we talk about fearless and aggressive round here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment.”

The Canadian sports team relocated to Orlando for the Major League Soccer season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Orlando Sentinel reported.