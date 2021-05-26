WNBA Player Liz Cambage Slammed as Racist for Calling Coach ‘Little White’ Man

WNBA player Liz Cambage has been lambasted as a bigot after unleashing a racist rant against a coach from an opposing team.

Basketball fans and others commenting on social media feel that what Cambage did was far worse than what Coach Miller did.

“I like Liz Cambage, but she clapped back by calling him a ‘little white boy’? That’s even ground for suspension if we’re playing this game,” one fan wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Last weekend, Cambage, who self-describes as a “big old b*tch,” reacted badly after Sun head coach Curt Miller commented on her weight to an official during Sunday’s Sun-Vegas Aces game.

During the game, Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller was upset with the refs for not calling a foul against Cambage and angrily remarked, “C’mon she’s 300 pounds.” Miller later apologized for his comment but was still penalized with a one-game suspension.

Cambage, though, was no holds barred in her social media reply.

“If there’s one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me, especially a little white one,” Cambage said in a social media post.

“So to the coach of Connecticut — I’m sorry, little sir man, I do not know your name. But the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘C’mon, she’s 300 pounds,’ I’m going to need you to get it, right baby,” she ranted.

Liz Cambage addressing Curt Miller on IG ὄ🍿 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/IRTR7ESROJ — W Lead (@WNBALead) May 24, 2021

“I’m weighing 235 pounds, and I’m very proud of being a big b—h, big body, big benz, baby. So don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” she said.

“Anyway to that little man — whole little, tiny, like where is you? — stop trying to project your insecurities baby,” Cambage added. “Pick up the phone, call the psych, because you projecting some bulls–t right now. And next time you try to disrespect me, remember, I’m 235. It might seem like 300 pounds to your little ass. I’m 235, baby.”

Despite the rant and the action taken against the coach, the WNBA has still not punished Cambage for attacking Coach Miller on a racial basis.

But if the WNBA isn’t taking Cambage to task, a growing number of people on social media are slamming the player for her behavior.

As the Mail noted, one Twitter critic insisted, “I just don’t get how it’s wrong for a coach to say a player weighs 300 pounds but it’s acceptable for a player to refer to that coach as ‘a little white one.'”

Another social media critic added, “So Liz Cambage can get mad at a man for bringing up her size in the heat of a game, but it’s okay for her to say that she will ‘never let a little white man’ disrespect her? What she said is worse lmaooo.”

Another user asked if we are to “ignore the fact that Liz Cambage … made that about race with her comment back to the coach?. No need for his comment, but absolutely no need to add ‘white’ in hers,’ he wrote on Monday. ‘This is why America has a race issue! Both should get fined.”

Yet another user slammed the New York Times report for leaving out Cambage’s racial comment, saying, “Notice the @nytimes conveniently forgot to publish the part where Cambage goes full racist, says ‘I will never let a man disrespect me…especially a little white one.’ I will never let a man disrespect me…especially a little white one.”

