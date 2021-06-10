LeLiar: Fans Create Amazing List of Every Egregious Lie LeBron Has Told

The internet gets a lot of criticism, but what dozens of social media users did to LeBron James on Wednesday is truly great.

A thread began forming on Wednesday afternoon, in which Twitter users shared their favorite lies told by LeBron James. Granted, cataloging all the different lies told by one of the most notorious liars in recent memory is a daunting task. But, if you take the time to read through these tweets, I think you’ll find they did a great job.

And, they did a great service.

Of course, a great place to start is LeBron’s grotesque and obvious photo-op with the Malcolm X book that he clearly did not read.

One might also find LeBron’s lies about not being a flopper especially funny. Considering he is perhaps the worst flopper in the history of basketball or history.

This is also weird. Why even lie about calling Kobe’s 80-point game?

Lebron do be lying unprovoked like why even say that??? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/IBXeIGaHNe — J. Cole Stan account. (@charmdiddy) June 9, 2021

This clip is clearly intended to make LeBron look smart. The only problem is, he didn’t invent the deluxe album.

Lebron acting like he invented some crazy idea with a deluxe album dawg this man a menace 😂😂 https://t.co/nV9HtisknT pic.twitter.com/yq0zlliIaA — Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) June 9, 2021

Heat fans are still waiting on some of those promised championships.

As a Heat fan I can't forget about this 😂😂😂😂 . He came thru wit 2 tho https://t.co/3A3gzreM3K pic.twitter.com/vMRGLpTDVh — Bearded Philosopher (@KiloBeatsOG) June 9, 2021

These shoulders were built for what, exactly?

And of course, who could forget?:

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

This last video ties in with LeBron’s greatest lie of all. Considering that he, the self-anointed “King,” bends and breaks for slave labor loving China regularly while pretending to care about social justice.