WATCH: Hitter Attacks Pitcher with Helmet, Bat in Mexican League Brawl

A Mexican Baseball League batter went batty Wednesday as he ran out to attack the pitcher after being drilled by a fastball causing a bench-clearing brawl.

The whacky incident occurred during the Toros de Tijuana’s game against Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Tijuana when catcher Gabriel Gutierrez went wild after taking a ball to the arm tossed by Rieleros pitcher Brandon Quintero.

After taking the errant fast ball, Gutierrez went flying out of the batter’s box and headed straight out to the pitcher’s mound to attack Quintero, throwing both his bat and his batting helmet at the pitcher as he ran.

It didn’t take long before both benches cleared and the teams were mixing it up on the infield.

¡Aaatangana! Otra bronca más 😟, ahora le pegaron a Gabriel Gutiérrez que contestó lanzando su bat al pitcher. Después Junior Lake y Peter O'Brien sacaron sus dotes luchísticos… 8 🔽 | 🚂 Rieleros 3-5 Toros 🐂#TorosImponentes #LMB #PasiónRielera pic.twitter.com/uYalsoXlhw — Internetv Deportes (@AYMSports) June 24, 2021

The umpires eventually restored order and ejected three players from the game.

Tijuana star Leandro Castro later said in Spanish that everything was the Rieleros’ fault.

Leandro Castro 🎤 sobre las dos broncas de esta noche en el Rieleros vs Toros: "Espero que esto no siga pasando, creo que ellos tienen algo personal contra nosotros después del juego en la que le hicimos las 22 carreras" #LMB #PasiónRielera #TorosImponentes pic.twitter.com/p9nTkXQguw — Internetv Deportes (@AYMSports) June 24, 2021

Castro said that the two teams have a rivalry that has brought hard feelings among the Rieleros.

The Toros won Wednesday’s game 5-3, but the Rieleros have another chance to even the score on Thursday night.

