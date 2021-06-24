WATCH: Hitter Attacks Pitcher with Helmet, Bat in Mexican League Brawl

A Mexican Baseball League batter went batty Wednesday as he ran out to attack the pitcher after being drilled by a fastball causing a bench-clearing brawl.

The whacky incident occurred during the Toros de Tijuana’s game against Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Tijuana when catcher Gabriel Gutierrez went wild after taking a ball to the arm tossed by Rieleros pitcher Brandon Quintero.

After taking the errant fast ball, Gutierrez went flying out of the batter’s box and headed straight out to the pitcher’s mound to attack Quintero, throwing both his bat and his batting helmet at the pitcher as he ran.

It didn’t take long before both benches cleared and the teams were mixing it up on the infield.

The umpires eventually restored order and ejected three players from the game.

Tijuana star Leandro Castro later said in Spanish that everything was the Rieleros’ fault.

Castro said that the two teams have a rivalry that has brought hard feelings among the Rieleros.

The Toros won Wednesday’s game 5-3, but the Rieleros have another chance to even the score on Thursday night.

