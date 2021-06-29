WATCH: Angels Dylan Bundy Vomits On the Mound During Game Against Yankees

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy was seen vomiting behind the pitcher’s mound with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees during Monday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

Bundy was clearly not feeling well in the sweltering heat in the third inning. At one point, as Yankees player D.J. LeMahieu waited for a pitch, Bundy stepped off the mound and began throwing up right there on the field, the New York Post reported.

The Angels immediately removed Bundy from the game and later said he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

The team was already preparing to replace Bundy and had Jose Suarez warming up since Bundy was struggling and had already given up a two-run lead.

The Angels ultimately won the game, 5-3.

Angels' Dylan Bundy vomits on mound against Yankees in shocking scene https://t.co/dWZzJidoyA pic.twitter.com/W0KYJpjlg1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2021

